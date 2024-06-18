SI

Jeff Van Gundy Lands Clippers Job After Winning Title With Celtics, per Report

Andy Nesbitt

Mar 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
What a year it has been for Jeff Van Gundy, who went from being fired by ESPN last summer to winning a championship with the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Now the former head coach, who served as a senior consultant for the Celtics this past season, has a new job as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday morning that Van Gundy will be Ty Lue's lead assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Van Gundy, who is 62, spent 16 years with ESPN before being let go after the 2023-24 season. Before that he had had long stints as the head coach of the Knicks and then later the Rockets.

