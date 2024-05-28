Jimmy Butler Turns Into a ‘Bad Boy’ in Funny Movie Promo With Will Smith
“Emo Jimmy” got swapped out for “Bad Boy” Jimmy in the Miami Heat star’s latest off-court side quest this offseason.
Jimmy Butler recently made an appearance in a new movie trailer for “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the fourth installment in the “Bad Boys” buddy cop franchise which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as detectives in the Miami Police Department.
The movie, set to hit theaters on June 7, brought in some serious reinforcements for its star-studded promo, including two of the 305’s biggest sports icons: Butler and Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi.
In the trailer, Butler undergoes a hilarious set of training exercises with Smith and Lawrence to become a “Bad Boy” while Messi makes a priceless cameo at the end.
Eagle-eyed NBA fans may have noticed the SportsCenter-esque graphic that pops up on a TV during the trailer depicting speculation over Butler’s future with the Heat. The 34-year-old Butler is reportedly seeking a maximum two-year contract extension worth roughly $113 million this offseason, per the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang.
Butler sprained his MCL in his right knee during the Play-In Tournament and missed the entire first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, which saw the Heat lose 1-4. The six-time All Star averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists per game this past season and is widely considered one of the more clutch playoff performers in recent history, affectionately earning the nickname, “Playoff Jimmy,” over the years.