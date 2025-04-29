SI

Jimmy Butler Had Simple Message for Draymond Green Before Game-Sealing Stop

Andy Nesbitt

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III after a play against the Houston Rockets.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III after a play against the Houston Rockets. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors were able to hold off the Houston Rockets on Monday night and take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a thrilling 109-106 victory in front of a raucous home crowd.

The Rockets, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds but Draymond Green came up big on defense, forcing Alperen Sengun into a tough shot and Jimmy Butler got a key rebound to seal the win.

After the game Butler said he told Green exactly how it would play out.

"I told Dray if you get this stop, I will get this rebound," Butler said.

Game 5 of this series is Wednesday night back in Houston.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA