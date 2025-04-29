Jimmy Butler Had Simple Message for Draymond Green Before Game-Sealing Stop
The Golden State Warriors were able to hold off the Houston Rockets on Monday night and take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a thrilling 109-106 victory in front of a raucous home crowd.
The Rockets, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds but Draymond Green came up big on defense, forcing Alperen Sengun into a tough shot and Jimmy Butler got a key rebound to seal the win.
After the game Butler said he told Green exactly how it would play out.
"I told Dray if you get this stop, I will get this rebound," Butler said.
Game 5 of this series is Wednesday night back in Houston.
