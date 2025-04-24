Jimmy Butler Had to Leave the Court After a Hard Collision With Amen Thompson
Jimmy Butler made his way to the locker room in the first quarter of Wednesday night's Game 2 vs. the Houston Rockets after he collided with Amen Thompson while going up for a rebound. He will not return to the game after he was diagnosed with a pelvis contusion.
Thompson appeared to stumble, and in the process undercut Butler from underneath him as he was coming down from attempting to get the rebound. Butler landed hard on his tailbone and quickly flipped over to his front side. He lay on the court and seemed to grimace with pain while holding his tailbone. Thompson also hit the floor pretty hard.
Butler limped off the court, and appeared to be holding his lower back as he walked to the locker room.
Jonathan Kuminga checked into the game after Butler went to the locker room for further evaluation.
Butler will undergo an MRI on Thursday, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported. He isn't the first Warriors player to deal with a pelvic contusion this season—Steph Curry missed two games and Kuminga missed one for the same reason this season.