Jimmy Butler Pointed Right at Reggie Miller After Hitting Pull-Up Three vs. Rockets
Jimmy Butler was feeling himself during Game 1 against the Houston Rockets, not fazed in the slightest by playing on the road at the Toyota Center to start the series.
The Golden State Warriors forward refused to be denied as he got to the basket at will throughout the first half. And early into the second half, possibly in a bit of a heat check, Butler pulled up and drained a three, before turning to Reggie Miller at the broadcast desk and pointing straight at him.
"Jimmy Butler! That's right! He points at Reggie Miller and says, 'I'm doing my best impression of you,'" said announcer Kevin Harlan.
Miller, of course, is one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time. Butler didn't hesitate to gesture at the 59-year-old after his big bucket.
Butler's three extended the Warriors' lead to 20 points during the third quarter, causing Rockets coach Ime Udoka to take a timeout. It was Butler's 18th point of the game, as he was off to a strong start to his Warriors playoff debut.