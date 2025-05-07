Jimmy Butler Had Perfect Comment About Stephen Curry’s Injury vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors were able to win Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night but it was a costly win as they lost Stephen Curry to a hamstring injury in the first half.
The 37-year-old Curry started limping early in the second quarter and motioned to the bench that he needed to come out of the game. He then went directly to the locker room and didn't return for the rest of the night. His status for Game 2 and the rest of the series is not known yet, but it seems like the Warriors might be without their legendary guard for a little bit.
Jimmy Butler, who had 20 points in the win, was asked after the game what the Warriors learned about themselves in the win. His answer was pretty perfect:
"That Steph is our best player, and the game is much easier when we've got him," Butler said with a smile.
Game 2 of this series is Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. We'll have to wait and see if Curry will be able to give it a go then, or if he'll remain out.