Jimmy Butler Trolled a Laughing Chris Paul During First Beef of NBA Season

The NBA season is right around the corner, which means it is time for players to start beefing with each other over non-podcast issues again. On Tuesday night, two of the league's bigger stars got into it during a preseason game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat.

While you may have guessed based on the teams involved, it was indeed Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler.

Early in the Heat–Spurs game, Chris Paul got stuck guarding the much bigger Nikola Jovic in the post. Rather than give up a bucket, Paul fouled Jovic, who ended up on the ground. On the ensuing possession, Butler gave Paul a chest bump to the back and knocked him out of bounds.

The two exchanged words with Paul smiling and Butler making some incredible faces that seemed to convey that he would like Paul to get out of there.

After the game Paul was asked about the incident and he seemed unimpressed, but also admitted, "It's the NBA. Ain't nobody doing nothing."

These teams will not meet again until January 19, 2025, so who knows if anyone involved will even remember by then, including the fans.

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

