Jimmy Butler Points to Key Reason He's Fit in With Warriors Over Heat, Prior Teams
The Jimmy Butler era for the Golden State Warriors has gotten off to as strong a start as imaginable. Since Butler arrived in the Bay Area last month, the Warriors are 16-3 and have ascended to sixth in the Western Conference standings. Before, they were fighting just to contend for a spot in the play-in tournament.
Off the court, Butler has quickly become close with the team, even staying late at Steph Curry's birthday party with Curry and Draymond Green as the trio bonded.
The key to Butler's smooth transition with the Warriors is in part thanks to Golden State's lack of strict rules. Butler recently spoke with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, and Slater noted that during Butler's time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, the two organizations wanted to put some "control" on Butler, which only seems to have strained the relationship and inclined Butler to want to leave.
“That’s too hard to do,” Butler told Slater. “You can’t control grown men in this line of work. You can try, but I’m going to do what I want to do. I’m going to show up. I’m going to compete and I’m going to help us win."
It's not that Butler is looking to "get away" with doing what he pleases. While talking to Slater, Butler detailed that previously when he played for the 76ers, he found Philadelphia lacked accountability and didn't take in criticism well. He finds the Warriors have accountability, and also don't need to micromanage their players' every move.
Per Slater, the Warriors allow more freedom to their team so long as the players are on time and it does not interfere with the team's ability to contend for wins. Slater said that this week, Butler will not stay at the team hotel when the Warriors travel to Miami to take on the Heat. Instead, he will get to go back to his home and spend time with his kids. This type of decision might have irked previous teams he played for, but it's a non-issue for Golden State.
“It’s minuscule and it’s small,” Butler told Slater. “But if I said I just don’t play well in a red headband, (the Warriors) would say then don’t f—ing wear the red headband. Wear a black one. Wear a white one. Wear a purple one. I don’t give a f—. Just win the game. That’s how they think.
“And it’s not (so I can) be different. It’s just like, man, this is what makes me feel comfortable," Butler continued. "This is what I like. And you can express that, and they’ll be like, ‘OK, cool. Go win.’ That’s what it’s about.”