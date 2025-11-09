JJ Redick Was Extremely Blunt After Lakers’ Blowout Loss to Hawks
The Lakers began their five-game road trip on a sour note, dropping the first game 122–102 in a blowout loss to the Hawks.
Still without LeBron James and Austin Reaves, who is dealing with a minor groin strain, the Lakers got off to a slow start against the previously 4–5 Hawks. They trailed the Hawks 68–54 at the half, and fell into a greater deficit as they mustered just 18 points in the third quarter. They entered the fourth down 98–72 before putting up 30 points in garbage time during the final quarter.
The loss not only snapped the Lakers’ five-game winning streak, but left their coach JJ Redick visibly displeased. After the game, Redick spoke to the media for less than two minutes as he gave short answers to the questions in his postgame presser.
Toward the end of the press conference, a reporter asked Redick, “Was there a moment in that third quarter that you realized that this was not gonna be one of those nights where at least your first unit was going to get that—"
Redick interjected, “I realized that in the first two minutes of the game.”
The reporter followed up and asked, “What did you see in those first two minutes?”
Redick replied, “Nothing.”
Redick also called the loss “very disappointing” and said there was “not a lot to like tonight.” He said of the Hawks, “They brought the requisite level of effort and urgency and physicality.”
Center Deandre Ayton, who finished the game with 11 points and five rebounds, said after the loss, “They played phenomena,l but us not even damn near competing in the sense it looks bad on paper, it looks bad on the film. This is one of them games where, yeah, the food gonna taste bad tonight. This is the NBA we got 82 games, next game up."
The now 7–3 Lakers will look to rebound when they face the 3–6 Hornets on Monday. They will also face the Thunder, Pelicans and Bucks before returning home in 10 days on Nov. 18.