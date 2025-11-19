JJ Redick Calls LeBron James a ‘Superhero’ Ahead of 23rd Season Debut
LeBron James is tipping off his record 23rd NBA season on Tuesday night when the Lakers face the Jazz after he was rehabbing a sciatica nerve issue on his right side that caused him to miss the first 14 games of the regular season.
No other player has competed in 23 NBA seasons, and, at age 40, James is currently the oldest player in the league. He continues to set new milestones year after year.
Ahead of James’s season debut, Los Angeles coach JJ Redick paid his star player quite the powerful compliment. While many fans refer to James as the “GOAT”—even though it’s up for debate—Redick called James a “superhero” in the sport.
“I can only speak to my experience. LeBron, to a lot of us who have played with him, or for some of these guys who grew up watching him, he’s a superhero,” Redick said. “What he’s been able to do in this game, there’s a handful of guys who have been able to do it.”
James’s list of accomplishments is never-ending, that’s for sure. The four-time NBA champion and MVP is the league’s all-time leading scorer, and is among the all-time leaders in assists and rebounds. There won’t be another player to achieve as many things as James has in his career for quite some time, if ever, so maybe James really is a “superhero” in the league.
We’ll see what James accomplishes this season to add to his ever growing résumé.