JJ Redick Didn’t Hold Back on Lakers’ ‘Bad’ Play in Animated Sideline Interview
The Los Angeles Lakers came away with a 119-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night to snap their three-game losing streak and get back to winning ways. The game saw Lakers star LeBron James put up a triple double while the rest of the team balanced out the scoring with seven players recording double-digits.
The Lakers’ latest win arguably didn’t provide that much fodder for critique, but coach JJ Redick seemed extremely frustrated and stressed out with one aspect of his team’s on-court play.
Redick sounded off on the Lakers’ performances at the end of quarters in a sideline interview with reporter Mike Trudell at halftime:
“Our end-of-quarter execution has been so bad the last three games,” Redick said. “So bad. Our defense was awesome the first half it really was, I thought our physicality was great, I thought our cover mentality was great helping each other, gotta be a little bit better with our closeouts.”
Redick is 11-7 in his debut season with the Lakers so far. What he lacks in NBA coaching experience could be made up for his relatability and candor, as he’s clearly not afraid to speak his mind on team issues. The Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.