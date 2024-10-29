SI

JJ Redick Had a Profane Message for LeBron James After a 24-Second Violation

Ryan Phillips

Redick and the Lakers are 3-0 to start the season.
JJ Redick has led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 3-0 start and he's clearly not afraid to push his team. Even his biggest star.

During the Lakers matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, Los Angeles had a possession end with a 24 second clock violation. LeBron James had the ball at the end and failed to get a shot off. Redick was not pleased.

The Lakers' new coach yelled at his team to wake up, then pointedly yelled, "Shoot the f---ing ball."

That's not performative anger, Redick really was laying into his team there. It didn't look like there was a look at a clean shot there, but someone should have put the ball up towards the rim anyway.

Redick was hired this offseason with no high-level coaching experience. He has gotten the Lakers off to a good start but it will be fascinating to see how this season turns out with the former sharpshooter at the helm.

The Suns led the Lakers 50-48 at the half.

