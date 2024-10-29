JJ Redick Had a Profane Message for LeBron James After a 24-Second Violation
JJ Redick has led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 3-0 start and he's clearly not afraid to push his team. Even his biggest star.
During the Lakers matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, Los Angeles had a possession end with a 24 second clock violation. LeBron James had the ball at the end and failed to get a shot off. Redick was not pleased.
The Lakers' new coach yelled at his team to wake up, then pointedly yelled, "Shoot the f---ing ball."
That's not performative anger, Redick really was laying into his team there. It didn't look like there was a look at a clean shot there, but someone should have put the ball up towards the rim anyway.
Redick was hired this offseason with no high-level coaching experience. He has gotten the Lakers off to a good start but it will be fascinating to see how this season turns out with the former sharpshooter at the helm.
The Suns led the Lakers 50-48 at the half.