JJ Redick Reflects on Time With Magic Ahead of His Return to Orlando As Lakers Coach
JJ Redick's NBA career began with the Orlando Magic when they drafted him with the No. 11 pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. Now, he returns to Orlando as the Los Angeles Lakers coach.
Redick spent six and a half seasons with the Magic to start out the beginning of his career. He reflected on his time with the Magic ahead of the Lakers' Monday night matchup.
"I loved my time here," Redick said. "The seven years that I spent here were magical. Anytime I come back to Orlando, I feel a little nostalgic. I met my wife here, got engaged here and played in the NBA Finals here. So, this is a special place for me."
Redick mentioned that his kids are in attendance on Monday night, which makes it even more special for him coaching in the Kia Center.
As Redick mentioned above, his one career NBA Finals appearance came in 2009 while he played for the Magic. Coincidentally, Orlando lost in four games to the Lakers that year.