JJ Redick Hilariously Pointed Out the One Thing Victor Wembanyama Is Doing Differently
Victor Wembanyama is only in the second year of his NBA career, and he's continued stand out from the rest of the league in many ways.
Of course, his 7'4" height is one of those things, but Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick pointed out another part of the San Antonio Spurs star's game that makes him different against the rest.
When asked about what that one thing is after the Lakers' 119–101 win over the Spurs on Wednesday, Redick kept his answer short and sweet, but also to the point.
"Yeah, bombing threes," Redick said.
Wembanyama's three-point percentage is already a bit higher than last season, currently sitting at a 33.8% clip. He's made 50-of-148 attempts, including a season-high eight threes against the Washington Wizards earlier this month.
Wembanyama has made six three-pointers across two matchups against the Lakers this season. Wemby finished with a double-double on Wednesday, scoring 20 points while totaling 10 rebounds and three blocks.