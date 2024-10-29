SI

Joe Mazzulla Floats Bonkers Rule Changes for NBA, Including Power Plays and Fighting

Karl Rasmussen

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla walks the sideline during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla walks the sideline during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla made an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak and Bertrand radio show Tuesday morning, where he was asked about what rule changes he'd consider bringing to the NBA.

His answer did not disappoint.

Mazzulla didn't hesitate to name a couple of rule changes he'd like to see, focusing on introducing a power play to the NBA, as well as bringing back fighting.

"Basketball is one of the only sports that doesn't allow power plays... we should have a power play. There should be a power play where on a take foul, on a technical, you have to play five-on-four for five seconds or three passes," said Mazzulla. "I think we should institute power plays where instead of taking the ball out on the side, you commit a foul, the guy goes to the other side of half court and he can't leave the half-court circle for three seconds."

He then moved on to the idea of fighting.

"The biggest thing we've robbed people of from an entertainment standpoint is you can't fight anymore," he said. "What's more entertaining than a little scuffle? How come in baseball they're allowed to clear the benches. How come in hockey they're allowed to––I don't understand. I just don't get why some sports are allowed to clear the benches, they have bats and weapons, we don't. We have a ball."

It's safe to say that if Mazzulla ever ascends to the role of NBA commissioner, the league could wind up looking vastly different. Whether it's awarding teams a man-advantage after a foul or encouraging physical skirmishes between two players at odds, the Celtics coach had no shortage of ways to increase entertainment on the court.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NBA