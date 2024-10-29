Joe Mazzulla Floats Bonkers Rule Changes for NBA, Including Power Plays and Fighting
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla made an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak and Bertrand radio show Tuesday morning, where he was asked about what rule changes he'd consider bringing to the NBA.
His answer did not disappoint.
Mazzulla didn't hesitate to name a couple of rule changes he'd like to see, focusing on introducing a power play to the NBA, as well as bringing back fighting.
"Basketball is one of the only sports that doesn't allow power plays... we should have a power play. There should be a power play where on a take foul, on a technical, you have to play five-on-four for five seconds or three passes," said Mazzulla. "I think we should institute power plays where instead of taking the ball out on the side, you commit a foul, the guy goes to the other side of half court and he can't leave the half-court circle for three seconds."
He then moved on to the idea of fighting.
"The biggest thing we've robbed people of from an entertainment standpoint is you can't fight anymore," he said. "What's more entertaining than a little scuffle? How come in baseball they're allowed to clear the benches. How come in hockey they're allowed to––I don't understand. I just don't get why some sports are allowed to clear the benches, they have bats and weapons, we don't. We have a ball."
It's safe to say that if Mazzulla ever ascends to the role of NBA commissioner, the league could wind up looking vastly different. Whether it's awarding teams a man-advantage after a foul or encouraging physical skirmishes between two players at odds, the Celtics coach had no shortage of ways to increase entertainment on the court.