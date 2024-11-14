Joe Mazzulla Had Four-Word Reaction to Being Featured on Jeopardy Question
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has often spoken about his affinity for the 2010 film The Town starring Ben Affleck. That obsession reached new heights this week after it was referenced as a clue on the popular game show, Jeopardy! .
During an episode that aired Tuesday night, the Jeopardy! clue read, "Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has admitted to watching this heist film directed by Ben Affleck several times a week."
Before the Celtics' Wednesday night clash against the Brooklyn Nets, reporters asked Mazzulla about his love for The Town winding up on Jeopardy!, but he didn't seem too interested in the topic.
"I could care less," said Mazzulla, before exiting the press conference.
It's a very on-brand reaction for Mazzulla, who had no interest in the fact that he was a clue on the game show. His focus was more likely on Wednesday's game, where the Celtics will look to get back on track after falling short against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, 117–116, in what was Boston's third loss of the season.
The team entered play Wednesday with a 9-3 record, second in the East behind only the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers.