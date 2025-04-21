Joe Mazzulla Yelled at Jayson Tatum to 'Get Up!' As He Winced in Pain After Fall
Boston Celtics fans all held their collective breath on Sunday afternoon as Jayson Tatum fell hard on his right wrist during the team's eventual 103–86 win over the Orlando Magic.
Coach Joe Mazzulla, however, wasn't concerned.
As teammates rushed towards Tatum to give him a helping hand, Mazzulla took a different approach. Not only did he stop a Celtics trainer from going to check on the team's star, but he even shouted at him to "get up!" as he rolled around on the floor in pain.
Here's a clip:
The interaction hilariously resembled a parent yelling at a child while they fake an injury at a Little League game.
Tatum ultimately returned to the contest and told reporters that X-rays on his wrist were clean. He finished Sunday's win with 17 points on 8 of 22 shooting while also corralling 14 rebounds.
With Boston up 1–0, the series between the Celtics and Magic will continue on Wednesday night with Game 2 set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. EST from TD Garden.