Joel Embiid Ejected After Barreling into Victor Wembanyama, Furiously Shouting at Ref
Joel Embiid was in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers in their clash against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening, but he wasn't in the game long.
Embiid was whistled for an offensive foul during the second quarter after he recklessly barreled into Victor Wembanyama while driving to the basket. He didn't seem to agree with the call and ran over to official Jenna Schroeder to plead his case. Embiid quickly lost his temper and ended up shouting at the ref, who proceeded to hit him with a technical foul.
That only escalated Embiid's rage, and he continued to shout at Schroeder until she ejected him after awarding him a second technical foul. Embiid couldn't believe it and he needed to be held back from further berating the officials while being ushered to the sideline.
It had been a weird night as far as officials were involved, even before Embiid's somewhat chaotic ejection. 76ers center Andre Drummond had initially been ejected after an incident with Victor Wembanyama in the paint. That decision was ultimately overruled, and Drummond was permitted to remain in the game.
A few minutes later, Embiid was heading to the locker room with an ejection of his own after a run-in with the Spurs' star.
It was a controversial night for the officiating crew, to say the least.