Joel Embiid Jokingly Attributes Big Game to Fear of Being Traded
With every NBA superstar worrying that they will be the next shocking trade deadline deal, the pressure to perform has never been higher. For instance, there's little to suggest the Philadelphia 76ers would part with Joel Embiid after all they've been through together but the Luka Doncic shocker proves no one is safe. So Embiid answered the call, wasting no time in scoring seven points in the first four minutes against the visiting Dallas Mavericks en route to a 29-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.
After the game he jokingly told reporters that he hit the court running because he was scared of getting traded.
His comments drew a geniuine laugh from reporters, not the type of laugh they give out of courtesy.
Despite stumbling out of the gates, the Sixers sit at 20-29 and are only a game out of the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. Considering their playoff experience it's not out of the question that they manage to make a run, especially if Embiid plays up to his potential.
The only thing to do now is convince him that the trade deadline has been extended into April and hang it over his head so he continues his hard-nosed and productive play.