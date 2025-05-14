Josh Hart Left Bloodied After Taking Elbow to the Face From Celtics Big Man
Josh Hart suffered a nasty injury early in the New York Knicks' matchup with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
Early in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Hart took a pass from Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and went up for a layup. It didn't end well.
As Hart rose up, Celtics big man Luke Kornet got in his way and gave him an elbow shot to the face. Hart immediately started gushing blood.
Video is below.
And a look at some stills:
Maybe he can borrow a bandage from Kristaps Porzingis.
The officials ruled the play a common foul, and a bloodied and battered Hart stayed in to hit both free throws to cut Boston's lead to 21-18. The incident gave New York momentum, and they wound up leading 32-30 at the end of the first quarter.
The Knicks are attempting to close out the Celtics in Game 5, as they hold a 3-1 lead in the series.