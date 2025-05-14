SI

Josh Hart Left Bloodied After Taking Elbow to the Face From Celtics Big Man

Ryan Phillips

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart bleeds after taking an elbow to the face from Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet. / Via TN
Josh Hart suffered a nasty injury early in the New York Knicks' matchup with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Early in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Hart took a pass from Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and went up for a layup. It didn't end well.

As Hart rose up, Celtics big man Luke Kornet got in his way and gave him an elbow shot to the face. Hart immediately started gushing blood.

Video is below.

And a look at some stills:

Maybe he can borrow a bandage from Kristaps Porzingis.

The officials ruled the play a common foul, and a bloodied and battered Hart stayed in to hit both free throws to cut Boston's lead to 21-18. The incident gave New York momentum, and they wound up leading 32-30 at the end of the first quarter.

The Knicks are attempting to close out the Celtics in Game 5, as they hold a 3-1 lead in the series.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

