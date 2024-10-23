Josh Hart Had a Hilarious Quote About the Celtics' Record Shooting Night
The Boston Celtics raised another championship banner to the rafters on Tuesday night. Once that celebration was over, the festivities began as the Celtics blew out the New York Knicks in front of a TNT audience in the first game of the 2024-2025 NBA regular season.
Boston jumped out to a 43-24 lead after one quarter and led by as many as 35 points in the fourth quarter before settling for a 132-109 win thanks to a NBA record-tying 29 three-pointers on 61 attempts.
Jayson Tatum, who famously struggled with his shot in the NBA Finals and Olympics, made 8-of-11 three-pointers.
After the game Josh Hart was asked about Boston's shooting performance. A flustered Hart said, "NBA needs to drug test all them."
"I ain't never seen nothing like that before," Hart continued while laughing.
Hart is probably right. When the Milwaukee Bucks set the record on December 29, 2020, they needed just 51 attempts.
Who knows what the Celtics would have done if Sam Hauser and Peyton Pritchard hadn't been ice cold. They were two of the team's best three-point shooters last season, but went just 3-of-16 from downtown on the night the team tied the record. Yes, that means the rest of the team shot 58% from three.
Maybe some drug tests are in order.