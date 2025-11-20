Josh Hart Did the Funniest Thing After Crashing Into Fan While Chasing Loose Ball
The New York Knicks were able to hang on for a 113-111 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night as Nico Harrison's former team fell to 4-12 on the year. It has been a brutal experience to be a Mavs fan since the Luka Dončić trade and having Jalen Brunson roll through town as one of the NBA's best players was just the latest in a series of challenges. If you're going to suffer as a fan, though, it's best to have courtside seats so you can really hear all the sneakers squeaking and occasionally get in on the action. Best-case scenario a player falls into your lap with minimal force and a lifelong memory is made.
Which is exactly what happened in the third quarter when New York's Josh Hart tried to corral a loose ball on the sideline and ended up teetering off-balance. A helpful referee came in to hug him in an attempt to keep him upright and they ended up swaying a bit like someone was playing a slow Van Morrison jam to prevent him from really falling into the front row.
Once everyone checked in on each other to make sure they were okay, Hart was either offered or took the opportunity to snag a few peanut M&Ms from the fan as he returned to action.
Which is a heady play. NBA players are burning a lot of calories out there and there's no substitute for a short-term sugar rush. The only way this could have been better is if it were the peanut butter M&Ms, which any reasonable person would agree is the superior offering.
Hart would end up with 16 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes of action. The fan would end up not missing the few M&Ms he traded for a priceless and literally sweet moment.