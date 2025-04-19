Josh Hart Jokes That Knicks Need Anne Hathaway, Suni Lee in the House for Playoff Run
The No. 3 New York Knicks will start their playoff run vs. the No. 6 Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, but guard Josh Hart thinks he may have already found a cheat code for a deep push.
Speaking on a recent episode of his Roommates Show podcast, which he hosts with fellow New York star Jalen Brunson and entrepreneur Matt Hillman, Hart quipped that the Knicks need either actress Anne Hathaway or gymnast Sunisa Lee in the house for each of their playoff games if they want to get a strong performance out of 27-year-old wing OG Anunoby.
Anunoby has had some really strong games this season, and Hathaway and Lee were notably present at a few of those. So in Hart's mind, bring those two fans back and you've unlocked peak OG.
"OG, too, has been playing really well," Hillman said on the episode. "What have you guys seen from OG recently?"
"We need Suni or Anne Hathaway at every game during this playoff run," Hart immediately joked in reply.
Watch that below:
After Hart's joke, though, Brunson did take a moment to answer the question in serious.
"Honestly, what I've seen from him is the person who's coming everyday to do his job, work on his game," the guard said of Anunoby. "When we needed it most he just stepped up. He's obviously a quiet guy, he's a soft spoken guy, but when he goes out there he's a different person. And you can see by the way he plays. I don't want to say 'surprise,' because I don't think any of us up here were surprised. I think it was just the timing of what he did when he did it was just perfect for us and our team."
The numbers don't lie—Anunoby very clearly stepped up his game over the last two months. In March, he averaged 23.1 points a game plus 5.3 rebounds, while so far in April he's at 22.3 points and 5.5 assists. And for what it's worth, he dropped 18 points on December 3, 2024 and 32 points on April 6—performances for which Lee was indeed in attendance. When Hathaway was there on November 13, 2024, he recorded a 14-point, nine-rebound game. So, though he was kidding around, maybe there is something to Hart's point after all ...
Paging Hathaway and Lee ... how does it feel to be the key to the Knicks success?