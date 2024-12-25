Josh Hart Jokingly Demands Apologies After Mikal Bridges's Huge Christmas Game
Forward Mikal Bridges has been a New York Knick since July 6—but in a spiritual sense he truly became a Knick on Wednesday.
In front of a national television audience on Christmas Day—traditionally the NBA's biggest stage, even with NFL competition in recent years—Bridges poured in 41 points as his team beat the San Antonio Spurs 117–114.
Bridges's sterling afternoon led New York guard Josh Hart to evangelize about his old college teammate after the game.
"He put the work in. When you see someone put the work in, you know what he's capable of. You know the character he has," Hart said via SNY. "We knew it was just a matter of time before he found it... I'll send apology forms out. I'll be collecting them next game."
Bridges entered Wednesday with down offensive counting stats across the board—an especially alarming trend considering he's played a league-leading 38 minutes per game. However, the Villanova product showed that he would have a key role to play in any sustained Knicks postseason run.