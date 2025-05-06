Josh Hart Had Ruthless Reaction to Jalen Brunson’s Missed Floater Before OT
The New York Knicks were able to mount a stunning fourth-quarter comeback and steal Game 1 against the Boston Celtics to change the shape of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Jalen Brunson had an opportunity to win at the end of regulation, but his floater rimmed out. For some reason, people were talking about how this was an easy shot and he somehow blew it, but having to go high over crashing defenders increased the difficulty a great deal. In the end, of course, the miss didn't matter, as New York took care of business in overtime to usurp homecourt advantage.
How were the Knicks able to rebound from this disappointment? What wise words did his teammates share with him to get back on track.
Apparently no words at all. Josh Hart, in fact, provided the best medicine—laughter.
This is leadership right there.
Hart, having played with Brunson at Villanova and now in the Big Apple, knew the exact correct button to push. Sometimes the best motivation is your friends laughing at you.
This exchange could mean nothing, but it could also reflect the Knicks' approach to the series in which they are playing with house money and just enjoying the ride. If that's how they were before winning Game 1, they may be even more relaxed after pulling the upset.
Not laughing? The Boston Celtics, who get a chance to level things up in Game 2.