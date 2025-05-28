SI

Julius Randle Opens Up About the Difficulty of Playing for Knicks

Julius Randle spent five seasons with the Knicks before he was traded to the Timberwolves last fall.

Eva Geitheim

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) at Madison Square Garden.
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

A number of NBA players call Madison Square Garden their favorite road venue to play at, but actually playing for the New York Knicks is not necessarily ideal, at least according to Julius Randle.

Randle spent five seasons with the Knicks from 2019-2024 before he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves last fall. He did see success during that time, making three NBA All-Star games along with reaching the postseason in three different seasons, but it didn't fully outweigh the scrutiny that comes with playing with the Knicks.

“It ain’t fun, it ain’t fun,” Randle said to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill. “You can’t really focus on the game, you’re focused on everything else other than the game itself. You’re living and dying with every single shot, every single turnover, every single loss. It’s not a fun way to play."

Since coming to the Timberwolves before the start of the 2024-25 season, Randle's chemistry with the team has grown. Even during rough moments through the season, Randle has been able to lean on his teammates, coach Chris Finch, and the organization for support.

“It’s never been pointing the finger, ‘You’re the reason why we’re losing, you’re the bad guy,’” Randle said, via Goodwill. “No, it’s, ‘We got you.’”

Though the Timberwolves and Knicks are both trailing in their conference finals series against the Thunder and Pacers, Randle could have the opportunity to face his former team in the NBA Finals if both teams manage to come back and win. That storybook ending doesn't seem likely at this point, but either way, Randle appears to have found a better spot for his career in the seasons to come.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NBA