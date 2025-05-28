Julius Randle Opens Up About the Difficulty of Playing for Knicks
A number of NBA players call Madison Square Garden their favorite road venue to play at, but actually playing for the New York Knicks is not necessarily ideal, at least according to Julius Randle.
Randle spent five seasons with the Knicks from 2019-2024 before he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves last fall. He did see success during that time, making three NBA All-Star games along with reaching the postseason in three different seasons, but it didn't fully outweigh the scrutiny that comes with playing with the Knicks.
“It ain’t fun, it ain’t fun,” Randle said to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill. “You can’t really focus on the game, you’re focused on everything else other than the game itself. You’re living and dying with every single shot, every single turnover, every single loss. It’s not a fun way to play."
Since coming to the Timberwolves before the start of the 2024-25 season, Randle's chemistry with the team has grown. Even during rough moments through the season, Randle has been able to lean on his teammates, coach Chris Finch, and the organization for support.
“It’s never been pointing the finger, ‘You’re the reason why we’re losing, you’re the bad guy,’” Randle said, via Goodwill. “No, it’s, ‘We got you.’”
Though the Timberwolves and Knicks are both trailing in their conference finals series against the Thunder and Pacers, Randle could have the opportunity to face his former team in the NBA Finals if both teams manage to come back and win. That storybook ending doesn't seem likely at this point, but either way, Randle appears to have found a better spot for his career in the seasons to come.