Karl-Anthony Towns Listed As Questionable for Knicks-Pacers Game 5
The New York Knicks have listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable with a left knee contusion for Thursday night's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Indiana Pacers.
Towns appeared to suffer the injury late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's 130-121 loss to the Pacers after he collided with Indiana's Aaron Nesmith. Towns remained on the court and looked to be in pain after.
The big man didn't offer any update after the Game 4 loss, though, and, now he could miss Game 5 as the Knicks look to keep their season alive after going down 3-1 in the series.
Before suffering the injury in Game 4, Towns notched a double-double by scoring 24 points and totaling 12 rebounds.
It would be a massive loss for the Knicks as Towns is the team's leading rebounder in the postseason with an average of 11.4 per game. He averages 21.3 points per game, which is second behind Jalen Brunson.