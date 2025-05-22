Karl-Anthony Towns Not Interested in the Past After Game 1 Collapse
History has a way of repeating itself and the similarities between the Indiana Pacers' incredible comeback on Wednesday night to the one authored by Reggie Miller 30 years ago are obvious. In both cases, a Game 1 party at Madison Square Garden turned into a nightmare for New York Knicks fans as they sat helplessly and watched victory fumbled away under a late flurry of amazing Indiana shooting. Throw in the fact that Miller himself was in the building to call the game on television and the stories write themselves.
The predictable questions came postgame as Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson were asked about that long legacy and if it plays a part in their mental approach. The New York big man's answer proved that he's thinking of the present and future, not the past.
"It's our job to make history," Towns explained. "We're not here to repeat history, we're here to make history."
It's a good quote. It won't do anything to brighten the mood in the Big Apple today, but it's a good quote.
Towns and the Knicks get another opportunity to write their own history—and get this terrible taste out of their mouths—Friday night in Game 2.