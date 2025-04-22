Kawhi Leonard Had Incredible Numbers in Clippers Game 2 Win vs. Nuggets
Kawhi Leonard was incredible in the Los Angeles Clippers' 105-102 win against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
During the Game 2 showdown, the six-time All-NBA forward exploded on offense to carry his team to victory. He almost couldn't miss from the field.
Leonard finished with 39 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals. But his efficiency is what really stood out.
In 39 minutes, Leonard was 15-of-19 from the field, 4-of-7 from three-point range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line. That means he went 11-of-12 from inside the arc. The man couldn't miss.
With the game on the line, Leonard put his entire night together, hitting a late bucket and then poking free a steal that helped secure the win.
James Harden finished with 18 points, Ivica Zubac had 16 and Norman Powell added 13 as L.A. avenged its 112-110 loss from Game 1.
Leonard is a two-time NBA finals MVP and clearly knows how to win in the playoffs. The way he showed up on Monday night, people might start picking the Clippers to make a deep run.