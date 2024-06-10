Kendrick Perkins Unfairly Throws LeBron James Under the Bus
1. I know people like to pick on LeBron James, but can the criticism at least make sense?
Last week, on James’s podcast with JJ Redick, Mind the Game Pod, Redick opened up the show with an NBA Finals discussion by saying this:
“The one guy we haven’t talked about, by the way, is Kyrie Irving. To me, he’s like the ultimate x-factor in all of this because when he has it going, it takes Dallas to a whole other level. It offsets Luka [Dončić] not being at his best. It offsets a bad shooting performance. It offsets a great defensive performance against him, if Kyrie has it going.
So with Kyrie, what is your favorite thing about Kyrie, the basketball player?”
LeBron went on to heap major praise on Irving’s on-court ability and then said the following:
“Sitting here, watching it, I’m so f-----g happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth and at the same time, I’m so mad I’m not his running mate any more.”
James then went on to talk about Irving’s greatness on the court.
For some bizarre reason, this bothered ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who went on TV and ripped LeBron.
“Here we go again,” said Perkins. “Bron weaseling his way into somebody else’s moment. Like, this is not about you. Your team is at home. This is about the Mavs and the Celtics. Yet, you’re so mad and disappointed that you’re not Kyrie Irving’s running mate anymore. Here we go again.”
James has an NBA podcast. The NBA Finals are going on. Irving is in the NBA Finals. Why would anymore be surprised, or furthermore, criticize LeBron for talking about Irving?
In addition, Redick specifically asked LeBron a question about Kyrie. Was LeBron supposed to tell his podcast co-host, “Hey, no questions about Kyrie. This is his moment.”
Absolutely nothing LeBron said was LeBron “weaseling his way into” Kyrie’s moment. LeBron’s comment was nothing but a compliment toward Kyrie. His line about wishing he was Kyrie’s running mate was a tiny portion of his answer about Irving’s game and prowess on the court.
This entire saga didn’t come off like LeBron was trying to get some shine off Kyrie. It came off like Perkins was trying to get some shine off LeBron.
2. Big announcement here at Sports Illustrated if you’re into all things sports media.
The team from The Big Lead has joined SI to cover sports media.
I’m very excited to welcome Kyle Koster, Stephen Douglas, Liam McKeone and Ryan Phillips to the SI team. Give them a follow on Twitter for sports media coverage.
We now have a “Media” section on the website that you should bookmark because you will be getting much more media content on a daily basis: https://si.com/media.
There will be a Sports Illustrated Media Twitter account coming as well.
Here’s a new piece from Kyle on ESPN’s NBA Finals halftime show.
3. I have no opinion on Caitlin Clark being left off the Olympic team. I have two comments, though, about Caitlin Clark being left off the Olympic team. One, I would’ve paid money to see the faces of every NBC executive when the announcement was made and they realized how many ratings points they are going to lose by Clark being off the team.
Two, I think Clark’s ability, so far, to say all the right things during controversy after controversy after controversy after controversy and not get mixed up in the insanity surrounding her these days is extremely impressive.
4. Cut to Sunday in Oakland when Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi ran out of the dugout to deliver a Roman Reigns–esque spear to A’s first baseman Tyler Soderstrom as he was trying to catch a foul pop-up.
After the game, Kikuchi said he had forgotten that the dugouts in Oakland do not have railings and that’s what caused the collision.
5. Jimmy Kimmel’s Guillermo did his thing during Media Day before Game 1 of the NBA Finals and it was hilarious as usual.
