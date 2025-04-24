SI

Cavs Coach’s Comical Challenge of Ref Loved by NBA Fans

Andy Nesbitt

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson won the internet with this move.
The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 2 of their first-round series with the Miami Heat on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead and their head coach, Kenny Atkinson, won the internet with his funny move while challenging a call made by the officials.

Thankfully NBATV's captured this moment because it was too good. Atkinson was standing next to an official when a questionable call was made and he quickly turned and looked at the ref with a very relatable frustrated look on his face. He then kept the eye contact up, called a timeout, and immediately motioned for official review of the play.

Sit back and enjoy this:

Fans rightfully loved it:

Game 3 of this series is Saturday afternoon in Miami.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

