Cavs Coach’s Comical Challenge of Ref Loved by NBA Fans
The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 2 of their first-round series with the Miami Heat on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead and their head coach, Kenny Atkinson, won the internet with his funny move while challenging a call made by the officials.
Thankfully NBATV's captured this moment because it was too good. Atkinson was standing next to an official when a questionable call was made and he quickly turned and looked at the ref with a very relatable frustrated look on his face. He then kept the eye contact up, called a timeout, and immediately motioned for official review of the play.
Game 3 of this series is Saturday afternoon in Miami.
