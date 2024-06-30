Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Magic
The Orlando Magic were anticipated to be one of the biggest spenders in NBA free agency, and it seems they've locked down their first big signing of the offseason on Sunday night.
The Magic have reached an agreement on a three-year contract with veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, according to multiple reports.
The contract is worth a total of $66 million and includes a player option in the third season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. As such, Caldwell-Pope will collect an average of $22 million per season, a big increase from the $14.7 million he earned in 2023-24.
Caldwell-Pope spent the last two seasons with the Denver Nuggets, where he won a championship in 2022-23. Last year, he averaged 10.1 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field and 40.6% from three-point territory. He featured in 76 games, starting them all.
Now, he'll provide some veteran presence to an up-and-coming squad in Orlando that's coming off its first playoff appearance in four years, where he'll join up with the likes of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
The Magic figure to continue to be active in free agency amid the addition of Caldwell-Pope, having entered the offseason with the most cap space in the NBA.