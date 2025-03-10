SI

Kevin Durant Blasted Skip Bayless With Funny Line About Being ‘Washed’

Andy Nesbitt

Kevin Durant had 21 points in the Suns' win over the Mavericks on Sunday night.
Kevin Durant has never been one to shy away from sharing his feelings on anything or anyone on social media and that continued Sunday night when he took a shot at Skip Bayless after the longtime instigator made a claim about Durant's career.

Bayless used to have a big platform at ESPN when he was the co-host of First Take. He then had a much smaller platform when he went to FS1 to co-host Undisputed. And now he has to have an even smaller audience for his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show.

On the latest episode of what has to be an absolutely brutal show to listen to, the 73-year-old man who still makes goofy videos of himself throwing out jerseys of his sports heroes after losses, said of Durant: "The more I watch him at age 36, the more he [KD] looks mentally semi-retired to me."

Durant had a perfect response to that, tweeting: "F--- it. We’re both washed, it was a great run, @RealSkipBayless."

While the Phoenix Suns have struggled this year, Durant has averaged 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his 17th season in the NBA.

Not bad for someone who is "semi-retired."

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

