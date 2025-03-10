Kevin Durant Blasted Skip Bayless With Funny Line About Being ‘Washed’
Kevin Durant has never been one to shy away from sharing his feelings on anything or anyone on social media and that continued Sunday night when he took a shot at Skip Bayless after the longtime instigator made a claim about Durant's career.
Bayless used to have a big platform at ESPN when he was the co-host of First Take. He then had a much smaller platform when he went to FS1 to co-host Undisputed. And now he has to have an even smaller audience for his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show.
On the latest episode of what has to be an absolutely brutal show to listen to, the 73-year-old man who still makes goofy videos of himself throwing out jerseys of his sports heroes after losses, said of Durant: "The more I watch him at age 36, the more he [KD] looks mentally semi-retired to me."
Durant had a perfect response to that, tweeting: "F--- it. We’re both washed, it was a great run, @RealSkipBayless."
While the Phoenix Suns have struggled this year, Durant has averaged 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his 17th season in the NBA.
Not bad for someone who is "semi-retired."