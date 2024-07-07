Kevin Durant Calls Out 'Lies' About Possibility of a Suns Trade
Kevin Durant is no stranger to seeing his name come up in rumors, but it sounds like reports during this offseason have gotten to the former MVP.
During the draft, reports indicated that the Houston Rockets were interested in putting together a trade package to try to get Durant. The Suns have Durant under contract, and Wojnarowski indicated Phoenix wanted to keep him. But some concluded that all that would have been needed to trigger a more serious discussion was Durant's interest in such a move.
Durant seemed to be hinting more at comments from Stephen A. Smith, who recently suggested the Suns wanted to move on from Durant, though it was unclear if he was suggesting he had a source or was making a speculative assessment.
Durant gave his thoughts on that:
"It's hard not to hear what they got to say about you, you know what I'm saying? Especially when you're going to make up lies and everyone gonna believe you. Like you just press the 'KD wanna leave button' anytime you want some attention."
His comments now seem to solidify his confidence in Phoenix and desire to run it back next season with the Suns.
"I've been talking to Phoenix every day since the season ended. Our GMs, coaches, everybody, we've been locked in."
With Phoenix, Durant still has stars alongside him in Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, plus role-playing teammates like Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen returning for 2024-25. Phoenix was knocked out of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs last season at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a four-game sweep.