Kevin Durant Claps Back After Kendrick Perkins Claims to Have Been Thunder's Leader
Kendrick Perkins, as he so often does, raised eyebrows during an appearance on NBA Today Thursday when he boldly declared that Kevin Durant was not the leader of the Oklahoma City Thunder throughout much of the 2010s.
Perkins suggested that the Thunder team, which consisted of rising stars such as Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, was actually led by the veteran tandem of himself and Nick Collison.
"When I was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, it wasn't KD, it wasn't Russ, it wasn't James (leading). I was the one leading, along with Nick Collison," said Perkins, comparing himself to the veteran presence that Udonis Haslem provided for the Miami Heat throughout the later stages of his career.
Durant caught wind of those comments from Perkins and took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond. Clearly, he did not concur with Perkins's evaluation of the leadership.
"I know this may be a reach but this comment is by far the craziest sh–– I’ve seen this week," Durant retorted.
Durant played for the Thunder (and Seattle Supersonics) from his rookie season in 2007 until 2016. He made seven All-Star teams with the organization and led them to the playoffs in six seasons, making it to the NBA finals in 2012. Despite being the best player on the court throughout most of his tenure with the team, Perkins seems to think that leadership responsibilities fell to himself and Collison, though Durant disagrees.