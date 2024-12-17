Kevin Durant Didn’t Hold Back With Harsh Criticism of New NBA All-Star Game Format
The NBA has been tinkering with the All-Star Game format since 2018, when the league eschewed the traditional East vs. West game for a draft format with teams captained by the league's biggest stars. Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant served as captain for the 2021 and '22 editions of the game, facing off against LeBron James. As it turns out, he wasn't a fan of the format, which ran from 2018 to '23, and doesn't like what the NBA is doing with this year's game after a one-year return to East vs. West in 2024.
This year, the NBA's 24 All-Stars will be drafted into three teams by TNT's Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith on Feb. 6, and will play a four-team tournament, with the winner of Rising Stars game filling out the bracket. Players on the winning team will receive $125,000.
"I hate it. I absolutely hate it. Terrible," Durant told reporters Tuesday afternoon, with look of true scorn on his face. "All-Star Game formats changing. All the formats have been terrible in my opinion. We should go back to East-West, just play a game. i think we've been trying to bring that flair back somehow with the All-Star Weekend, but I think we [should] just keep it traditional.
"We'll see how this one works. you never know, I might be wrong. I'm just another guy with another opinion. We'll see how it works."
Durant has been an All-Star Game institution during his career, making it 14 times during his career so far (2010 to '19, '21 to '24) and winning a pair of All-Star Game MVP awards ('12, '19).
The 36-year-old has been limited to 15 games so far this season due to injury, but has played well when healthy, averaging 25.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He's shooting 51.9% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range.