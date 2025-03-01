Kevin Durant Got Away With a Subtle In-Game Punch at Pelicans Rookie Karlo Matković
Kevin Durant came up with a new defensive tactic against the pick-and-roll Friday.
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Karlo Matković set a screen on Durant before rolling to the hoop late in the first quarter of a matchup against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Suns center Mason Plumlee, who initially defended Matković, tagged the rookie big man with a slight shove in the lower back. The push sent Matković into Durant as the screen was set.
Durant took exception to the contact, giving Matković a jab to the hip as he rolled toward the basket.
The play happened so quickly that the officials didn't notice, leaving Durant unscathed from any penalty. Matković had words for Durant once play stopped. The situation stayed calm as the two players talked without any further escalation.
Plumlee's push looks to have caused the hard contact and misunderstanding to follow. Here's the full sequence:
The Suns took down the Pelicans 125-108 on Friday to move to 28-32 on the year. Durant had 17 points and six assists as Bol Bol led Phoenix with 25 points. The Suns are three games behind the Sacramento Kings (30-28) for the Western Conference's final play-in spot.
Phoenix hopes to turnaround its disappointing year down the regular season's last stretch. In the meantime, frustrations are spilling over to the court.