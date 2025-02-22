Kevin Durant Had High Praise for Simone Biles's Floor Routine in Netflix Olympics Doc
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant did not hide how impressed he was with gymnast extraordinaire Simone Biles during the 2024 Summer Olympics. But a clip from the new Netflix docuseries Court of Gold, which follows the American, Canadian, French and Serbian basketball teams in their quest for the top medal, adds some new color to that already-public admiration.
As Durant and some of his Team USA teammates watched Biles flip and turn in what appeared to be the women’s gymnastics individual all-around floor final, Durant, full of astonishment, asks his buddies, "How she getting up that high, bruh?"
And given the height Biles reaches during her passes, KD then quips, "She can dunk, I'm telling you."
Watch that below:
The remarks are in keeping with a message Durant posted on social media the same day as the all-around final: "I really believe Goat Biles can catch a lob and finish," he wrote. Period.
“I’d never been to a gymnastic event up close like that,” the 15-time All-Star told The Athletic last summer, speaking a bit about his time as a spectator. “Obviously I’d watched [gymnastics] on TV, but it’s different when you’re there. And just to see her greatness, along with the other girls who put so much time into their craft, it’s just amazing to see how great they’ve become.”
Olympians supporting Olympians; you love to see it.