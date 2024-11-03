Kevin Durant Rips 'Clown' Stephen A. Smith After Win Over Trail Blazers
Kevin Durant is no stranger to sharing his explicit thoughts about criticism.
In an interview with The Athletic's Doug Haller, Durant opened up about one loud critic who has been more vocal about the Phoenix Suns and Durant this season: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.
Durant commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, on a video of Smith questioning Durant's leadership on the Suns this season. It sounds like Durant is still heated about the discourse as he called Smith a "clown" in the interview.
“Yeah, Stephen A., I don’t understand how people even listen to Stephen A.,” Durant said. “I’ve been in the league for 18 years. I’ve never seen Stephen A. at a practice, or a film session, or a shoot-around. I’ve never seen him anywhere but on TV talking s--- about players. … He’s a clown to me. He’s always been a clown. You can write that, too.”
Durant admitted he knows he has things to work on, but he doesn't think figures like Smith who aren't physically watching him practice and lead should speak up about it.
“Of course, I got things I need to work on,” Durant said. But, added that talking about leadership is “stuff that’s, like, so vague and subjective.”
Smith will likely have a rebuttal during Monday's episode of First Take on ESPN.