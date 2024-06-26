Kevin Durant Has Not Requested Trade From Suns, per NBA Insider
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant didn’t request a trade to the Houston Rockets despite the Rockets’ recently reported interest in him, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Wednesday.
The Rockets and Brooklyn Nets completed a picks trade on Tuesday night in which Houston received a 2025 first-round pick swap, the Suns’ 2027 first-round pick and rights to the two most favorable of the Dallas Mavericks’, Suns’ and Rockets’ 2029 first-round picks.
In the aftermath of the trade, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Houston is now pursuing a trade with the Suns for Durant.
Windhorst followed up Wojnarowski’s report with his take on Durant’s current status, making it clear that the 14-time All-Star had not requested a trade from Phoenix.
“Now, Mat Ishbia, owner of the Suns has been out there, on the record saying we are bringing this back, we want to see these three stars healthy.” Windhorst said on Wednesday’s episode of "Get Up.” “Durant, to my knowledge, has not asked for a trade to Houston or anywhere else.”
Even if Houston fails to recruit Durant, it would appear the Rockets are loading up on a bevy of picks for a serious attempt to trade for a superstar this offseason.