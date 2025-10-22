SI

Everyone Made the Same Jokes After Kevin Durant's Near-Timeout Snafu vs. Thunder

The Rockets forward nearly cost his team in overtime.

Patrick Andres

Kevin Durant nearly sent the Rockets back to Texas 0-1 in overtime against the Thunder.
Kevin Durant nearly sent the Rockets back to Texas 0-1 in overtime against the Thunder. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Rockets quickly learned what life with forward Kevin Durant would be like against the Thunder Tuesday, watching the future Hall of Famer dazzle even at the advanced age of 37.

However, Durant almost cost Houston its opener in overtime. As time ran down in the first extra session, the Rockets forward appeared to call a timeout when Houston had none. Officials missed the gesture, and the game plunged into a second overtime.

On social media, sports fans immediately compared the play to a) the most famous timeout disaster in basketball history and b) sports' most recent available timeout fiasco.

Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter

The first would be the 1993 men's national championship between North Carolina and Michigan, won by the Tar Heels after Wolverines forward Chris Webber called a phantom timeout in the waning seconds.

The second would be Georgia's gridiron win over Auburn on Oct. 11, during which Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart successfully (and comically) argued to a referee that a clear timeout signal was actually his natural clapping motion.

Fortunately, Durant was able to avoid the humiliation of Webber's mishap and the durability of Smart's.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA