No One Can Believe What Kevin Harlan Said On-Air During Pacers-Knicks Game
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are currently laying it all on the line in the second half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals and Kevin Harlan has already had an eventful night, authoring an iconic line after a particularly ragged sequence late in the third quarter.
Fans at home were treated to the legendary play-by-play voice yelling, "I'm wet! I'm dirty! Stuff all over the place," while Reggie Miller asked if everything was alright over there with his partner.
A replay provided some much-needed context as it appears Jalen Brunson rearranged some stuff sitting on the broadcasting table while chasing down a loose ball.
Harlan has had many special calls in this career—many of them off the cuff and off-the-beaten path, but this has to be the first time he's ever uttered these exact words on air. Has to be. It might even be the only time any announcer has ever said that during a game.
Just another indelible moment in the rich playoff history between these two teams.