Kevin Hart Created Chaos by Hanging Up on LeBron James During Stream With Son Bryce

The streamers were livid.

Josh Wilson

Hart joined Kai Cenat's stream with Bryce James on Nov. 27
Hart joined Kai Cenat's stream with Bryce James on Nov. 27 / Screencrab, @AMPExclusive on X
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 119-101 on Wednesday night to improve to 11-7, dropping the Spurs to 10-9. LeBron James led the way, logging a triple double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, his son Bryce was hanging out with streamer Kai Cenat, who also had actor/comedian Kevin Hart, internet comedian Druski, and artist Tylil on stream. Bryce got his dad on a video call to talk to him after the game.

While Cenat, Druski, and Tylil were giddy over the opportunity to talk to the 20-time All-Star, Hart took the phone from Bryce and, unprompted, hung up on LeBron. It had the others in the room beside themselves:

Hart, who is known to be friends with James, was obviously just being funny. Or, perhaps a little jealous that James was sucking up the allure of traditional stardom from the room Hart was occupying.

The group called him back and Hart refused to co-sign Cenat and Druski as, "his boys," to LeBron.

Here's the rest of the funny interaction (Warning: NSFW language):

