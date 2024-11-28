Kevin Hart Created Chaos by Hanging Up on LeBron James During Stream With Son Bryce
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 119-101 on Wednesday night to improve to 11-7, dropping the Spurs to 10-9. LeBron James led the way, logging a triple double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.
Meanwhile, his son Bryce was hanging out with streamer Kai Cenat, who also had actor/comedian Kevin Hart, internet comedian Druski, and artist Tylil on stream. Bryce got his dad on a video call to talk to him after the game.
While Cenat, Druski, and Tylil were giddy over the opportunity to talk to the 20-time All-Star, Hart took the phone from Bryce and, unprompted, hung up on LeBron. It had the others in the room beside themselves:
Hart, who is known to be friends with James, was obviously just being funny. Or, perhaps a little jealous that James was sucking up the allure of traditional stardom from the room Hart was occupying.
The group called him back and Hart refused to co-sign Cenat and Druski as, "his boys," to LeBron.
Here's the rest of the funny interaction (Warning: NSFW language):