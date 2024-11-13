Kevin Love Reaches Out to Kyle Singler Over Concerning, Cryptic Instagram Posts
Kevin Love is expressing concern for his longtime friend, Kyle Singler.
On Tuesday, Singler posted two cryptic video messages on Instagram that immediately drew concern from former teammates and fans. During the first post, a shirtless Singler said, "I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example. And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I'm going to be someone that's going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I'm only trying to be helpful.
He continued, "I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly."
The video ended abruptly after about 90 seconds, but Love and several other NBA players responded.
Love said, "I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please."
Singler and Love are the same age and both grew up in Oregon.
Fellow NBA players Isaiah Thomas and Andre Drummond added to the chorus of people showing concern for Singler. Thomas said, "Here for you bro! Always and forever." He added, "We love you bro!!!" Drummond said, "You aren't alone brother! I'm here for you."
Former NBA player Chandler Parsons added, "you're not alone buddy—here with you."
Singler played four seasons at Duke and was named the Final Four's most outstanding player when the Blue Devils won the national championship in 2010. He was a second-team All-American in 2011. The Detroit Pistons selected Singler with the No. 33 pick in the 2011 NBA draft and he played parts of six seasons in the NBA.