Key Lakers' Rotation Player Undergoes Ankle Surgery, per Report
Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith underwent left ankle surgery, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Thursday. Finney-Smith is expected to be ready for training camp ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Finney-Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury for a couple seasons now, so the surgery was to help alleviate that nagging pain.
The forward was traded to the Lakers from the Brooklyn Nets in December. He missed a total of 20 games this past season, eight with the Lakers and 12 with the Nets.
The Lakers started Finney-Smith in 20 games this regular season and in one game during the Lakers' short playoff run in the first round. During the 2024-25 season, Finney-Smith averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
Finney-Smith's future will likely be determined at the end of the month. He is set to earn $15.4 million next season in the final year of his contract. He could either opt out of that contract, or the Lakers could offer him a contract extension.