Key Member of ESPN’s NBA Finals Broadcast Team to Miss Game 2 of Pacers-Thunder
In this story:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to bounce back from a brutal loss when they host the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.
The game will once again air on ABC but the ESPN broadcast team calling the game will look a little different as veteran sideline reporter Lisa Salters will miss the game as she deals with a personal matter, per Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports.
Mike Breen, Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson will be in their normal roles and joining them as the sideline reporter will be Jorge Sedano.
Salters's partner is Stephanie White, who is the head coach of the WNBA's Indiana Fever. She missed Saturday night's win over the Chicago Sky due to personal reasons.
Game 2 is at 8 p.m. ET.
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published