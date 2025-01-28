SI

Kings Open to Trading De'Aaron Fox Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The star point guard is surprisingly hitting the trade market.

Fox was drafted by Sacramento in 2017 / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
A season filled with turmoil in Sacramento only got worse on Tuesday, as ESPN's Shams Charania reports the Kings are open to moving their franchise player ahead of February's trade deadline.

On Tuesday, Charania reported the Kings are "expected to open up talks to potentially deal All-Star De'Aaron Fox ahead of Feb. 6 trade deadline." Additionally the NBA insider notes the point guard will have " plenty of suitors, but it's believed that Fox has a target destination in mind ahead of 2026 free agency."

Fox was drafted by Sacramento with the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He's grown into an All-Star point guard while with the Kings, and his partnership with Domantas Sabonis helped break the Kings' playoff drought in 2022-23. This year has been tougher, though, as the organization fired head coach Mike Brown after a rough start to the year. Sacramento is 24-22 through Tuesday, good for 10th in the Western Conference.

Fox is averaging 25.2 points and 6.2 assists through 43 games this season. The 27-year-old has one more year left on his $163 million contract and will enter free agency in 2026. There should be a ton of interest in Fox from teams in need of an electric lead guard.

