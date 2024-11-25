Furious Mike Brown Chased Down a Referee to Earn a Technical Foul
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Sacramento Kings 108-103 on Sunday at Golden 1 Center. Since the Kings lost, they did not get to light the beam, but Mike Brown still provided fans with a moment where someone nearly went through the roof.
During the second quarter Colby Jones stole a Ben Simmons pass and tried to score, but was met in the air by Simmons. There was a ton of contact and Jones ended up on the floor out of bounds, but no foul was called.
Kings coach Mike Brown was livid and he let referee Scott Twardoski know. Brown chased Twardoski down while screaming at him. Brown was right in Twardoski's face as De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and assistant coaches pulled him away.
Brown got a technical foul for the tirade, but Cam Thomas missed the free throw, perhaps proving that ball don't lie and that there should have been a foul called on Simmons.
Either way, the Kings were able to fight back and take the lead early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't close as they lost their third straight game.