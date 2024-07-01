Klay Thompson Plans to Sign Three-Year Deal With Mavericks, per Report
It appears Klay Thompson's tenure with the Golden State Warriors has come to an end as the veteran sharpshooter reportedly plans to join the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Thompson appears set to sign a three-year, $50 million deal to join the Mavericks after their run to the 2024 NBA Finals, signaling his departure from the Warriors after 13 years.
Wojnarowski reports that the deal is officially a three-team sign and trade, which will also see young forward Josh Green join the Charlotte Hornets.
Thompson's three-year deal includes a player option, and will see the 34-year-old collect an average annual salary of $16.7 million.
Last season, Thompson appeared in 77 games for Golden State, averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. It was his lowest scoring output since the 2012-13 season, and he shot under 40% from three-point range for just the second time in his career.
Still a reliable outside threat and capable on-ball defender, Thompson figures to bolster the Mavericks on both ends of the floor ahead another shot at a title run in 2024-25—joining forces with guards Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.
Wojnarowski notes that the deal has not yet been finalized, as the Warriors and Mavs continue to negotiate the details of the sign and trade.