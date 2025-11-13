Klay Thompson Had Classy Response About New Bench Role With Mavericks
Klay Thompson is adjusting to a new reality in his 15th year in the NBA.
Thompson, who started every single game he played for the Warriors from 2012 to ‘23, began the 2025-26 campaign in the Mavericks’ starting five. But after he struggled in the team’s opening seven games, shooting 26.2% from deep and logging 8.1 points per contest, Dallas coach Jason Kidd sent Thompson to a bench role.
D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Williams have taken Thompson’s place in the starting five the past five games.
Thompson had his best game of the season Wednesday night in the Mavericks’ 123–114 loss to the Suns, scoring a season-high 19 points on 6-of-17 shooting (with only one shot attempt inside the three-point line). Following the game, Thompson addressed his new role.
“I’m enjoying it, I get to see the game develop so I can see where to pick my spots,” Thompson said Wednesday night. “At the end of the day, I played 30 minutes in the NBA, year 15, in just trying to be out there as much as I possibly can. I’m not saying the end is near but like it’s such a privilege to be out there, no matter if it’s mid-November or early June. My goal this year is to be the most consistent presence in the lineup.”
So far, the change in scenery seems to be working. Thompson is shooting 32.4% from three-point range as a reserve compared to 26.2% as a starter. It’s still a far cry from his career three-point clip of 41.0%, but the 35-year-old veteran seems to have finally found a rhythm in his second season in Dallas.
Klay Thompson’s change in tone about benching
Thompson’s response Wednesday was an answer from a veteran who understands where he’s at as a player. The sharpshooter had a very different reaction back in February 2024 when Golden State coach Steve Kerr sent him to the bench for the first time since his rookie season.
Earlier that month, the struggling Thompson started to find himself on the bench late in games watching the Warriors close out wins without him.
"I feel great physically," he said after getting benched late in a win [via NBC Sports Bay Area]. "Mentally, probably a little different story. ... To go from one of the best players … it's hard for anybody. I'll be honest with you. ... I've accepted it. You can be mad. I might be mad, but I'm happy for these young guys honestly.”
On Feb. 15, when the Warriors trimmed the Clippers’ lead to three points in the final minute, Thompson committed an unadvised intentional foul on Russell Westbrook to stop the Warriors’ momentum.
Golden State lost that game 130–125, and the following night—a 140–137 win over the Jazz—Thompson was demoted to a bench role for the first time since 2012.
Fast forward a few years, and the veteran Thompson is now embracing his bench role as the Mavericks try to shake off an ugly 3–9 start.